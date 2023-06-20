BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Burleigh County Commission has now issued an update on the CO2 Pipeline Project and Summit Carbon Solutions’ legal actions against Burleigh County.

Last week, Commissioner Steve Schwab met with an attorney representing Summit Carbon Solutions regarding the topic — and now, a series of maps are available to help outline the plans that the company has in regard to the pipeline.

Let’s take a look at the maps provided by Mitch Flanagan, Director of Burleigh County Building/Planning/ and Zoning Department.



Here, you can see parts of Burleigh County that are in white. Those areas are not under the Burleigh County Commission’s jurisdiction. The red line shows a clear path Summit Carbon Solutions could take for the pipeline. Here is what the route looks like when cities and land are added to the map.

According to Commissioner Schwab, Summit Carbon Solutions filed a motion with the Public Service Commission declaring that Burleigh County ordinances should be superseded and rescinded. Summit claims those ordinances are keeping the company from building the CO2 Pipeline anywhere in Burleigh County — and that the county has no jurisdiction in the location where the pipeline is being proposed.