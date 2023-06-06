MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Some may have heard the saying “consistency is key.” Well, the Coaching the Coaches event is built to do just that.

While every coach has a unique style of coaching, they all share one thing in common: the passion for empowering their athletes.

Organizers say Coaching the Coaches, held in Mandan, is an event that is made to build and develop current and aspiring coaches to have a great impact on our future generations of athletes.

Consistency, dedication, and support are just some of the tactics being taught through this event to help build character within all athletes.

“Think about going to the gym. We go to the gym one time. It doesn’t really do much. We have to go more consistently,” said Andy Gillham, a performance psychology specialist, “It’s the same support. If we want behavior change, or if we want to empower our coaches to teach empowerment to our athletes, then we have to be able to give them that ongoing support.”

If you missed it, don’t worry. There will be a next time. The school leaders of Mandan will be hosting more events like this in the future.