“Coal: Powering the Past, Present, and Future” movie to be released May 1

These are uncertain times in coal country.

In late January, Great River Energy announced that Coal Creek Station, located between Underwood and Beulah, is in economic trouble and could close.

Such a closure would mean an end to the Falkirk Mine, which produces coal exclusively for Coal Creek.

Between the two operations, nearly 800 people would lose their jobs.

So, who are those 800 people, and the hundreds more who work in coal plants in North Dakota?

The President and CEO of the Lignite Energy Council wants you to know more about those 800 — and hundreds more who work in North Dakota’s coal plants. On Friday, May 1, the Lignite Energy Council and partners will release a video titled, “Coal: Powering the Past, Present, and Future.”

“People know that coal is the raw material for electricity, but they don’t understand the people behind that light switch,” said Jason Bohrer, CEO and President of the Lignite Energy Council.

More than 40 interviews and 44 hours of footage were condensed into a 30-minute look at the lignite industry in the region.

Filming began a year ago, long before we knew what we now know: A possible closure of Coal Creek Station and, as a result, the closure of Falkirk Mine.

For that reason, Bohrer says the movie’s release now is timely.

“You could make an argument that it’s more relevant than ever right now,” he noted.

Bohrer says he wishes he had more answers, but this president and CEO say even he is being left in the dark on the future of the coal industry.

“I wish I knew more and not because I’m curious, but I wish I knew more because those people get up every day and wonder what the future holds,” Bohrer explained.

But what he does know is the history and value of the lignite industry,

“It is the cheapest source of base load power around. There’s no argument there,” he stated.

And he knows its impact on the state — even down, he says, to Main Street business owners.

“It’s really going to open your eyes when you sit down and turn on a movie about coal,” Bohrer predicted. “The focus that is right now where everybody is in their home using electricity, relying upon technology. This is why it’s all possible. I think that message will hit home harder now than it would have six months ago.”

The movie is called “Coal: Powering the Past, Present, and Future.” Again, it will be released on Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m.

The film will be broadcast on digital channels and appear May 1 at coalmovie.com, starting at 7 p.m.