MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As the weather begins to cool down, it’s important for people to have appropriate winter gear, especially children.

The Salvation Army in Minot is accepting new and gently used coats to give to children in October.

People can donate infant to adult sizes of coats, gloves, hats, and other winter clothing items.

The Coats for Kids campaign runs through the beginning of October, and the items will be given out on October 8.

Parents can sign their children up by reaching out to the Minot Salvation Army.

“It’s always been a wonderful program. Good source of helping the community help kids that just need some help for the winter season ’cause as we all know, Minot is a cold area,” said Capt. John Woodard.

Woodard says while he is thankful for the gently used winter gear, he wants to stress that new winter items are also needed.