One organization needs your help to keep children warm this winter.

The Minot Salvation Army has kicked off its annual Coats for Kids drive. They said during the cold winter months, some children go without essential winter gear. We spoke with one organizer who says they need the community to come together to make this drive a success.

Debbie Stahl: Last year we struggled a little bit, I’ll be honest, to get boys coats. Little boys coats and bigger boys coats, So, this year we need all sizes. So anything that anybody can give, will be welcomed.

There are various locations where you can drop off coats or any winter gear.

Drop off locations:
Salvation Army Worship & Service Center (315 Western Ave)
Minot Family YMCA (3515 16th Street SW)
West Church of God (1105 16th Street NW)

