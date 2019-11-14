Coffee and cartwheels: Mandan coffee shop has a unique twist

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copper Dog Cafe opened its doors July 1st this year. It’s a coffee shop that specializes in waffles and, of course, a cup of joe.

So what’s new at the cafe since they opened? 

Owners Randy and Cathy Ehlis are longtime Mandan residents and say they wanted to start a business that filled a specific need. They kept hearing from the community of a wish for a place where adults could grab some coffee while their kids had a place to play. The end result was Copper Dog Cafe with the Mini Gym in back.

Mini Gym is a place for children to develop physical skills, get exercise, make friends, have fun, learn teamwork, learn to play fair and improve self-esteem. Their goal is to help children attain these qualities while building better athletes.

Cathy is a longtime lover of gymnastics and has previously worked at Dakota Star in Mandan, so she creates curriculum and activities for the coach to teach the children that attend the new Mini Gym. 

A meeting room is also available for anyone that needs space for things such as birthday parties or work meetings. 

Since starting this business adventure, Ehlis says he found out there’s a learning curve to it all. He has some advice for other emerging entrepreneurs…

Ehlis goes on to say this wouldn’t be possible without his amazing staff.

For more information go here. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Macmillan Publishers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macmillan Publishers"

Go Red for Women

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go Red for Women"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/14"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/14"

Sterile Processing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sterile Processing"

Thursday: Partly sunny and much warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Partly sunny and much warmer"

Someone You Should Know: Olympic gold medalist shares journey to sobriety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: Olympic gold medalist shares journey to sobriety"

Unlicensed daycare injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unlicensed daycare injury"

Swimming & Diving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swimming & Diving"

Sydney_Dollinger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sydney_Dollinger"

6 Commit

Thumbnail for the video titled "6 Commit"

Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah"

Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Fire Hydrant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Hydrant"

DAPL

Thumbnail for the video titled "DAPL"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13"

World Kindness Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "World Kindness Day"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Garrison Police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Police"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge