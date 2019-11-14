Coffee and cartwheels: Mandan coffee shop has a unique twist

Copper Dog Cafe opened its doors July 1st this year. It’s a coffee shop that specializes in waffles and, of course, a cup of joe.

So what’s new at the cafe since they opened?

Owners Randy and Cathy Ehlis are longtime Mandan residents and say they wanted to start a business that filled a specific need. They kept hearing from the community of a wish for a place where adults could grab some coffee while their kids had a place to play. The end result was Copper Dog Cafe with the Mini Gym in back.

Mini Gym is a place for children to develop physical skills, get exercise, make friends, have fun, learn teamwork, learn to play fair and improve self-esteem. Their goal is to help children attain these qualities while building better athletes.

Cathy is a longtime lover of gymnastics and has previously worked at Dakota Star in Mandan, so she creates curriculum and activities for the coach to teach the children that attend the new Mini Gym.













A meeting room is also available for anyone that needs space for things such as birthday parties or work meetings.

Since starting this business adventure, Ehlis says he found out there’s a learning curve to it all. He has some advice for other emerging entrepreneurs…

Ehlis goes on to say this wouldn’t be possible without his amazing staff.

For more information go here.

