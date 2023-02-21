MINOT, N.D (KXNET)– Winter is still here and shows no sign of leaving soon, but there are some opportunities to keep you nice and warm this week.

This Saturday, downtown Minot is doing just that. It’s the Coffee and Cocoa Crawl, and many downtown favorites will be participating for those that want a nice, hot beverage.

With Mexican hot chocolate, Jamaican hot chocolate, and even lavender teas, this event gives you a chance to explore downtown Minot and try places you might not have visited before.

And while the crawl itself isn’t until the weekend, one local restaurant is already getting ready for the big event.

“We’re going to have something a little bit different,” explained the Owner of Magic City Sweets and Hoagies, Christine Staley, “frozen hot chocolate blended with rich ice cream, and topped with marshmallows and chocolate drizzle. Not your traditional fare, but it’s really cool, and a whole different take. It’s a cold version of hot chocolate. We hope you guys come out and enjoy it.”

Tickets are $10 per person, and there are lots of ways to purchase them, such as through downtown Minot’s Facebook page.

By doing so using this link, you will be entered for a chance to win a $50 gift card.