Coffee now available for night owls

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A new coffee shop opened this week…Night Owl Coffee is a full-on coffee delivery service.

They deliver free of charge straight to your home or place of employment. You can order through email, text, or phone.

Owner Sonya Grinnel says she’s been a barista for many years. Most recently at Caffe Aroma. But when they closed, she said she didn’t want to see their equipment and supplies go to waste. She knew there was a need for people who worked late into the evening to have their dose of java.

So she opened Night Owl Cofee. She said there’s a 4 drink minimum. The menu is new and she only makes espresso drinks and hot chocolate.

So what sets them apart? They deliver from 10 pm to 1 am on Tuesday through Saturday.

Night Owl Coffee will also have regular morning delivery hours from 8 am to 11 am Tuesday through Friday.

For more information check out her Facebook page here.

