BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– Helping connect our community, one cup of coffee at a time.

Community members gathered at the Baptist Health and Rehab Facility today for the Coffee with a Cop event. This event allows people to interact with police officers in a laid back, relaxing environment. Officials say this the first time the event hasn’t been at a coffee shop, but officers say it’s been just as successful.

“We’ve been able to really connect with the community, and I want to just continue to do that. So, if that means that we have to come to your location rather than a coffee shop, we’re more than willing to do that,” shared Caity Horne, the Bismarck Police Department’s community engagement officer.

Residents agreed that the event builds bridges throughout the community.

Sandra Fischer, a resident of the facility, says, “It brings the community to the home, to the residents here, and helps us to understand what’s going on and how important that police department is, even for us as residents. If there’s something they need to ensure our security for, they’re here.”

Horne shared that Coffee with a Cop occurs bimonthly. For information about the next meeting, you can click the link here.