The Minot Police Department and The Station Coffee – Urban Gourmet coffee shop are hosting the next ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event on February 23.

Coffee with a Cop started in 2011 in California and quickly spread to local police departments in all 50 states. The Minot Police Department has been participating since 2016.

The event has no scripts, speeches or agendas. Just the opportunity for members of the community to engage in friendly and informal conversation with area law enforcement officers about what matters to them.

The Station Coffee – Urban Gourmet is located at 1303 South Broadway. The event on February 23 will run from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.