Coffee with a positive message

With the craziness this time of year brings, sometimes we need a reminder to slow down and enjoy the moment. A Starbucks store manager in Minot wanted to remind her customers to do that.

Kristi Rosselli is a mentor for youth suicide prevention program Sources of Strength. She had students write positive messages on coffee sleeves. Schools in Minot, Berthold and Velva participated.

She said other rural schools have reached out to help spread positivity.

“We’re in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season right now and it’s always great for everybody just to have a simple reminder of, ‘hey, you know what? At the end of the day, let’s just be kind to one another,'” said Roselli.

She has eight cases of coffee sleeves getting delivered this week with positive messages. Each case has 1,300.