Cold? Think spring. Think golf passes. Now on sale.

Just in time for the wave of subzero weather moving through the region, the Mandan Park District offers some “mental warmth” — 2020 Mandan Golf season passes are now on sale.

The passes and prices for Prairie West Golf Club and Mandan Municipal Golf Course can be found online at http://www.golfmandan.com/rates.

You can also find the prices for season passes at the Pebble Creek, Riverwood and Tom O’Leary golf courses at the Bismarck Parks and Recreation web page: https://www.bisparks.org/golf-fees-specials/.

There are also the Apple Creek and Hawktree golf courses to consider as well in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

This is probably the one time of the year, during this period of cold, white weather, when thinking about green fees is actually a positive, warm thought.