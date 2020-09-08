Cold weather could cripple sunflowers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

While corn and other crops will feel the chill of this recent cold snap, sunflowers are being hit especially hard.

Sunflowers are still maturing and need several more weeks of development before they should be harvested.

They aren’t typically ready until the head becomes completely brown in color, but as you can see, the sunflowers we shot Tuesday are still quite green.

North Dakota is second in the country in sunflower production and this cold snap could take a bite out of that production.

The National Sunflower Association estimates that up to 15 percent of the state’s crop could be damaged by a hard freeze.

“Where there’s gonna be some damage at this point in the plant development, you’d have to be a 25 degrees or lower is where you’re gonna see it. That’s where you’re gonna see some damage, but if you’re above that they’ll be some minor damage and if it’s 28 degrees, to 32 degrees you’re probably not gonna notice any kind of damage,” said John Sandbakken with the National Sunflower Association.

He adds while this is bad, it’s nothing compared to 2004 when a late August frost decimated North Dakota’s sunflower crops.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/8

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/8

Tuesday's Forecast: Chilly highs with another round of cold lows

NDC SEPT 8

Bishop Ryan Volleyball

St Marys Football

Sean Korsmo

Monday, September 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

100 miles on foot

Dickinson Marathon for leukemia

Robert One Minute 9-7

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20am Forecast 9-7-20

NDC SEPT 7

Des Lacs Burlington Volleyball

Top plays of the week

CARES Act money at North Dakota airports

Increased patrols for Labor Day

Robert One Minute 9-6

Shaggy Shuffle

Controversy over ND Measure 2

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss