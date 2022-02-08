With the Big Game coming up this Sunday, you may be wondering how valuable the teams’ collectibles are after a big win.

Tom’s Coin, Stamp, and Gem Shop sells everything from comic books to sports memorabilia.

Owner Tom Fitzpatrick has many football items, including a signed picture of the 1985 Super Bowl Champions.

Being in the industry for many years, he says he doesn’t think people will be searching for items for the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals since the quarterbacks have no previous Big Game wins.

“Surprisingly it’s not either of these teams,” said Fitzpatrick. “They’re gonna buy a Brady. They’re gonna buy a Favre. They’re gonna buy big names that they know.”

While Fitzpatrick didn’t have any collectibles for current players for the teams this year, he says he will look into getting a few collectible cards for the quarterbacks, running backs and receivers.