MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Even though summer begins in a few weeks, some of us still have spring cleaning to do.

If you have any old or broken crayons lying around your home, you can donate them to a good cause.

BeMobile., a Verizon retailer, is partnering with Crazy Crayons to recycle unwanted and broken crayons.

Crayons take years to biodegrade, so they’re being collected to keep them out of our landfills.

The company aims to collect 2,500 total pounds of crayons this year.

“We get super excited like when somebody brings a big bag of crayons, the whole store is like, ‘Oh, thank you!’ We get super excited just to see people happy to give back. It takes time to go through crayons and find that amount to bring in,” said Brittany Griffin, the store manager of the 20th Avenue BeMobile in Minot.

The crayon drive runs through July 15.

People can drop their crayons off at any BeMobile. Location.