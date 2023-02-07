BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — During a traffic stop in September, Dr. Emily Eckroth, a school board member and a family physician, pleaded guilty to obstructing police.

The incident has led to many concerns for the community members, and many are saying that she should resign or be recalled from the Bismarck School Board.

Dr. Eckroth has refused to resign, so now community members are gathering together to get signatures to recall Dr. Eckroth.

Reporter Taylor Aasen met with Mike Frohlich, a member of the committee calling for Eckroth’s resignation.

KX News reached out to Dr. Eckroth, but no comment was given.