College nursing programs helping to fix statewide nurse shortage

There’s a shortage of nurses in the state right now, and college nursing programs are trying to help fix that problem.



According to Job Service North Dakota, there are about 3,000 vacancies in the healthcare field and only around 600 resumes submitted.

Job Service tells us that in Burleigh County alone, there are 578 openings as of May this year.

Some of those jobs might be filled by students from the University of Mary’s College of Nursing. The Associate Dean of Nursing explained that some of the students who graduate will stay in North Dakota and find a job here.

”We’re admitting upwards to 65 students annually to our program, but we also admit students on an ongoing basis to our RN to BSN program and admit annually to our LPN to BSN program,” said Dr. Billie Madler.

More than a year ago, the National Council of State Boards of Nursing Exam ranked the University of Mary’s nursing program as No. 1 out of 2,061 programs nationwide.