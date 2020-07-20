College student spends summer helping residents at Minot YWCA

It may not be how every college student would spend their summer, but YWCA volunteer Bethany Presley says she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I first started wrapping all the diapers and then organizing some donations into the community closet and organizing the closet itself so it’s been very productive and fun,” Presley said.

Presley said she first started volunteering because it was a class requirement in the Social Work program at the University of North Dakota, but she quickly saw the impact she was making on residents at her local YWCA.

“I am able to help them get the resources for the individuals, so it just kinda felt fulfilling to be able to do it so to continue to help,” Presley said.

YWCA Executive Director Meghan von Behren says volunteers like Presley are critical to keeping the YWCA going.

“So anytime we have people donating their time and effort to our organization it means a lot. Having Bethany here was unbelievable, we get volunteers but getting a volunteer like Bethany was special because you could give her a task and she would do it she knocked out all of these diapers we had so many for her to wrap probably thousands,” von Behren said.

There was one moment that especially stuck with von Behren that showed Presley’s true dedication.

“We had a woman moving out of the shelter and she had a lot of stuff that she had to move out and Bethany stepped and helped move her out got all of her stuff in the car and loaded up and it was pretty special to see a volunteer be able to directly touch a woman’s life,” von Behren said.

Presley says she will take this experience into her future career, too.

“I either wanna work with kids or in a non-profit organization and I figured that out after volunteering here,” Presley said.

Presley completed her hours for her class requirement last week, but says she will continue to spend her time helping others.