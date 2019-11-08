College students are helping those in need during the holidays

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Students are asking for donations to help people in need during the holiday season.

Minot State University seniors are partnering with the Bismarck Senior Center to coordinate the Bismarck Emergency Shelter Supply Drive.

It’s a part of their community service project to graduate.

They are currently taking donations for the shelter such as clothes and toiletries. They will also donate items to Ministry on the Margins.

The Bismarck Emergency Shelter houses 40-60 homeless people nightly. As future social workers, the students are taking on the issue of homelessness.

“I think that seeing that is why I am in this field and that is something that is important. If we don’t notice that or see that we are not going to be able to do anything about it or make a difference. Yes, it is very important and that is what we are here to do,” said Tayler Fitzgerald, coordinator.

If you would like to help the homeless shelter, bring items or a monetary donation by Dec. 19 to the Bismarck Senior Center which is located at 315 N 20th St, Bismarck, ND 58501.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/8"

Mandan Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Survey"

Wear Orange

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wear Orange"

Disaster Dec.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disaster Dec."

Another Round Of Arctic Air

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Round Of Arctic Air"

Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/8"

U-Mary vs Concordia

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary vs Concordia"

Turtle Mountain vs Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Mountain vs Legacy"

CHI St.

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI St."

Moose Record

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moose Record"

No More Bells

Thumbnail for the video titled "No More Bells"

Simle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Simle"

Veterans Voices: Calvin Grinnell

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Calvin Grinnell"

Williston Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Schools"

Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans"

Lincoln PD Hit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln PD Hit"

Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah"

Thursday, November 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, November 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge