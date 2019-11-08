College students are helping those in need during the holidays

Students are asking for donations to help people in need during the holiday season.

Minot State University seniors are partnering with the Bismarck Senior Center to coordinate the Bismarck Emergency Shelter Supply Drive.

It’s a part of their community service project to graduate.

They are currently taking donations for the shelter such as clothes and toiletries. They will also donate items to Ministry on the Margins.

The Bismarck Emergency Shelter houses 40-60 homeless people nightly. As future social workers, the students are taking on the issue of homelessness.

“I think that seeing that is why I am in this field and that is something that is important. If we don’t notice that or see that we are not going to be able to do anything about it or make a difference. Yes, it is very important and that is what we are here to do,” said Tayler Fitzgerald, coordinator.

If you would like to help the homeless shelter, bring items or a monetary donation by Dec. 19 to the Bismarck Senior Center which is located at 315 N 20th St, Bismarck, ND 58501.