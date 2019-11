The Bismarck State Mystics volleyball team made program history by qualifying for the NJCAA national tournament for the first time.

In a must-win situation against north Platt Community College, Bismarck State was able to keep its season alive with a 3-0 win.

The win forced a winner-take-all game three. In the decisive match, BSC was able to earn a 3-1 victory.

BSC qualifies for nationals because they won the northwest district championship.