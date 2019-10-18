Color your hair for a cause

BISMARCK — Businesses across town are dipping themselves in pink for cancer awareness this month, and one salon is showing out for Bismarck Public Schools.

Ink Yourself Pink is a fundraiser hosted by Escape on Third, a salon here in the capital city. Proceeds go to Team Myla who was a teacher in Bismarck and client at Escape on Third that died of cancer a couple of years ago.

People showed their support by purchasing Pink Extensions and Pink Nails.

“It goes to help local people who are undergoing cancer treatments most especially those people that are in the Bismarck School District. Either faculty, other teachers, parents, students,” said Karen Walter, cosmetologist at Escape on Third.

If you’re ready to add some color to your life, the event is taking place until the end of the month.