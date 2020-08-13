Colorado couple tours North Dakota to bring ‘positivity and resources’ to oil and gas workers

A Colorado couple found their way to North Dakota to show a little appreciation for oil and gas industry workers.

This Friday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Copper Tip Energy Services in Williston there will be free food, drinks, and live music.

The couple tells KX News this is a part of their Oil field Appreciation tour as they travel across the country hosting similar events bringing positivity and resources to the hardworking people in the oil and gas industries.

“The whole goal is to raise awareness and be able to appreciate people working in the oil and gas, especially those that might be struggling right now,” Coordinator Madison Lenberg said.

Oil Field Helping Hands and Oil Connect will be there as well, helping families of oil workers with financial assistance.