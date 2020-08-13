Colorado couple tours North Dakota to bring ‘positivity and resources’ to oil and gas workers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Colorado couple found their way to North Dakota to show a little appreciation for oil and gas industry workers.

This Friday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Copper Tip Energy Services in Williston there will be free food, drinks, and live music.

The couple tells KX News this is a part of their Oil field Appreciation tour as they travel across the country hosting similar events bringing positivity and resources to the hardworking people in the oil and gas industries.

“The whole goal is to raise awareness and be able to appreciate people working in the oil and gas, especially those that might be struggling right now,” Coordinator Madison Lenberg said.

Oil Field Helping Hands and Oil Connect will be there as well, helping families of oil workers with financial assistance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Scouts @ Food Pantry

Special Education Grant

Remdesivir at Trinity

Crowded Jails

Dr. Wynne on School Spread

ERG Money

Apartment Fire Safety

Warehouse Found

Brick Oven Bakery Helps Fire Victim

Wednesday. August 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Census Safety

Bismarck Guidelines

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 8/12

Construction on 43rd

Push to Remove Measure 3

Vaping and COVID-19

YHF

Mandan Soccer

TMCS postpones Fall sports

Body Identified

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss