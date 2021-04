A Colorado man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries after driving off the roadway and down a cliff south of Watford City on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was on Hwy 85 when he ran off the roadway into a ditch, then down a 30-foot cliff. After his vehicle landed, it rolled then came to a rest.

He was transported to McKenzie County Medical Center.

The crash is still under investigation.