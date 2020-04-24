Colorado non-profit flies North Dakotans stranded in NYC home

In January, we introduced you to one of the most resilient young women in North Dakota.

At just 26 years old, Jenna Montgomery’s health began a downward spiral. She was diagnosed with Hypermobile Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and a cocktail of other linked diseases.

In late February, Jenna and her husband, Ben made the cross-country trip to New York City for neurosurgery. The procedure is not a cure, but a chance to relieve some of her symptoms and constant pain.

However, things didn’t go as planned.

Ben and Jenna made it to New York and Jenna had her surgery on March 11. But not long after, everything in New York began to shut down over COVID-19, and she was rushed out of the hospital.

“I understood what was going on, like what was happening, but it really just makes you feel like you’re not a priority for anybody,” Jenna shared.

“This was our big shot, and it just so happened to be thrown a curve-ball of the pandemic,” Ben added.

The couple was stuck in quarantine at a hotel for about a month, not knowing how or when they could get home. And with Jenna’s condition, flying is tough.

But finally, after quite a bit of planning, a friend came through and Jenna and Ben were able to fly home with a non-profit called AeroAngel. The couple says it was the most comfortable flight they’ve ever been on.

And when they landed, an entourage of friends and family was waiting to welcome them.

“There was this line of people, and it was so cute because they were all 6 feet apart, they were maintaining social distancing,” Jenna laughed. “It really made my day and it made this impossible trip so much better, to just know that we got there and that we landed and we were home,” she added through tears.

She will still receive physical therapy for months to come, but thankfully, at home in Dickinson.