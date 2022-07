BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Comedian Bert Kreischer has added 32 dates to his “The Berty Boy Relapse Tour“, with one of the destinations being Bismarck, North Dakota.

Best known for his stand-up specials “The Machine” and “Secret Time,” which both stream on Netflix, Kreischer will take the stage at the Bismarck Event Center on November 10th with tickets going on sale on Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m.

Kreischer will also be taking his show to Fargo the following day at the Scheels Arena.