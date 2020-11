Sanford Health in Bismarck announced Tuesday they're opening a new unit dedicated to COVID-19 patients, as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise in the state.

The announcement came on Nov. 17's KX Conversation, where Dr. Michael LeBeau, president of Sanford Health, said the special care unit will add 20 beds for COVID patients inside the former Bismarck Surgical Associates building on 9th Street in Bismarck.