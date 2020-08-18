Coming soon: Good Night Live roasts Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma

Minot’s very own live, “late-night” talk show will soon be back with its Season 2 premiere. This time, it features a new segment, the roast of Mayor Shaun Sipma.

“We’re excited to create content that would be relevant to everything that’s going on in Minot, also have some regional appeal,” host Jake Thrailkill said.



“We’re going to roast the Mayor, it’s going to be sensational,” the show’s executive producer, Jonah Lantto said. “Bring your burn cream because it’s going to get lit. We’re not going easy on Shaun because he’s the mayor of Minot.”



“Well, I mean, he practically roasts himself at every council meeting so we’re excited to put a ticket price on that for everyone, too,” Thrailkill added with a laugh.

The show will also include its usual opening monologue, skits, guests and live music during and after the show.

Plus, animals will literally be crawling on Thrailkill, thanks to the Roosevelt Park Zoo.



The event will be held downtown, in the gathering space alley behind Prairie Sky Breads.

There will also be a carnival-style game to raise money for Companions for Children.



Tickets for past shows have completely sold out and this time they’re limited to allow for proper social distancing within the area.



The show is next Saturday, Aug. 29. Click here to buy tickets.