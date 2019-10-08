Coming storm prompts similar social warnings: Slow down, buckle up, look out

Area law enforcement and emergency services departments are posting similar warnings to drivers on their Facebook accounts as a winter storm approaches North Dakota: Slow down, buckle up, look out, be prepared.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol posts, “SLOW DOWN, Increase following distance, ALWAYS WEAR YOUR SEATBELT, Two hands on the wheel, KNOW BEFORE YOU GO, slow down, INCREASE FOLLOWING DISTANCE, 2 🙌 on the wheel, ALWAYS WEAR YOUR SEATBELT, Enough said!”

Meanwhile, Burleigh County Emergency Management suggests on its Facebook page, “Ready for winter? There’s still time to prepare for snow❄️

Winter gear🧤🧥🧣

Shovels, brooms, and ready your snowblower🧹

Ice scraper and winter kit for vehicle 🔦🧰🚗

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office warns motorists, “Unfortunately, this beautiful fall weather looks to be coming to an abrupt end this week. So PLEASE slow down, check weather forecasts and road conditions before traveling and be safe out there!”

Hettinger County Emergency Management posts, “Be prepared for possible power outages at home and if traveling to work, school or town, pack a winter survival kit for your car.”