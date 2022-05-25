What’s the old saying? It’s easy as riding a bike.

But what if you’ve never been on a bike or it’s been a while?

Where do you start?

Thursday at 6:30 p.m., we’ll discuss some of those topics in addition to the Race Across America, a fundraiser for Gaia Home.

Join us for our May KX News Town Hall: A Life Cycle, immediately following KX News at 6.

More on Gaia Home