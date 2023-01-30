BEACH, ND (KXNET) — It’s not an April Fools joke — Division I Volleyball is coming to Beach on Saturday, April 1st.

According to Beach Activities Director Mike Zier, teams from North Dakota State University and Montana State will be in town for a Division I Volleyball Scrimmage. The morning will focus on drills, followed by the scrimmage in the afternoon.

Anyone can come, watch and perhaps pick up a few tips and tricks.

“This is such a great opportunity for area coaches, players and fans in general,” says Zier.

Why Beach? Geographically, it’s roughly the midway point between Montana State and NDSU. A perfect spot for meeting in the middle.

More information on the event is coming.