MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Ride Transit Free week is coming back to the city of Minot.

According to a news release, it’s happening from August 14-18. There will be no charge to use the transit buses during those days.

“We haven’t done a free week since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but we’re excited to again provide this service to our community,” said the Superintendent of Transit for the city of Minot Brian Horinka. “It provides an opportunity for our regular riders to use the system free for a week to show our appreciation for them, but it also helps showcase the system for those who may be less familiar with what the city of Minot transit system has to offer.”

During the week, the city buses will run regular routes and schedules. Users will notice new names for two of the routes starting next week, Horinka said.

The North route will be called the Northwest route, and the South #2 route will be called the Southeast route.

The city of Minot will not be adding new routes this year since they were unable to hire another driver.

The new Southwest route that would serve the Trinity Hospital area and the new North route that would serve the Erik Ramstad Middle School area is delayed until 2024.