BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — On Monday, the commander of the USS North Dakota was in Bismarck to greet state lawmakers.

Commander Edmonson and his wife traveled to the state as he addressed both the House and Senate chambers.

The North Dakota is a nuclear-powered attack submarine that recently returned from a seven-month deployment last fall, which included stops in Europe. During that mission, Commander Robert Edmonson says the crew received care packages with letters and goods from North Dakota.

“Then we’ll also get Dots, pretzels, and jerkies been sent out and things like that,” explained Edmonson. “The crew loves just to feel like they’re special enough for someone to send something out to them. And it makes it feel more like a family than just a place of work,”

When on a mission, the North Dakota has a crew of around 175 sailors.

Next month, Commander Edmonson says the sub will be docked in Baltimore to recruit new sailors from the naval academy.