Commercial airports in ND will receive $85M from CARES Act

airport_terminal_minot_1545345518534.jpg

Commercial airports in our region have taken a hit due to COVID-19, but some major federal relief is coming.

The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded $10 billion of economic relief to airports all over the country under the CARES Act. $85 million of that will be dispersed to 53 airports in the Peace Garden State. We spoke to the director of Minot’s airport. He says the money couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We depend heavily on the airline landing fees, sales of fuel, from car rental revenue, food and beverage revenue, from parking revenue. All of those have really fallen off the cliff in the last month,” said Airport Director, Rick Feltner.

The Minot Airport will receive $2.7 million. Bismarck will receive $20.2 million. Dickinson $1 million, and Williston $1.3 million.

CLICK HERE, for a complete list of airports in the state and the money they will receive.

