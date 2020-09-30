Landfill on fire northwest of Bismarck

A commercial landfill northwest of Bismarck is currently on fire.

KX News arrived on scene about 7 Wednesday evening but was not allowed to get close.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department was not allowing traffic through.

The smoke is thick and can be seen for miles in any direction.

Bismarck residents could see the smoke from town, and also could smell it.

Our phone calls to authorities have not been returned, and a sheriff’s deputy on scene could not specify what exactly was on fire.

Live Facebook video from the scene of the fire

Stick with us, this story will be updated as we learn more.

