Commission Approves Half-Cent Tax Increase on Ballot

Bismarck’s City Commission has taken one step further on a proposed recreation center in the capital city.

City officials voted unanimously to let the people of Bismarck decide on whether to implement a half-cent tax increase.

The tax will finance a brand new, $108 million indoor community recreation center.

An adventure track and indoor playground are some of the activities the center may include.

Commissioners will put the tax increase on the ballot in June.

If people vote in favor of the increase, the recreation complex could be ready by 2023.