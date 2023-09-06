BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We recently heard of the passing of County Commissioner Becky Matthews, and the county commission had its first meeting without her.

Since Matthew’s passing left a vacancy on the board, it needed to be filled immediately. The commissioners voted to have Steve Bakken, the former mayor of Bismarck, take the vacant seat.

But the meeting did not go without recognition of Becky Matthews and how much she will be missed.

Chaplains and commissioners opened the meeting with a tribute to Matthews.

“She truly cared about every person she ever met,” said Burleigh County Commissioner Wayne Munson. “She wasted no time to get to know you and was always ready to lend an ear to hear your troubles or your ideas. She was kind and gentle, yet tough and fierce. Becky, Chris, and your family know you are in a place without pain. May you now rest in peace.”

The commissioners voted to move the budget decisions to a meeting on Wednesday, September 13 at 1 p.m., when there will be a full board.