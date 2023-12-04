BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — City commissioners decided to reinstate Charlie Jeske to his role as the director for the Bismarck Event Center, but city leaders say changes need to be made at the event center.

Commissioners met again to talk about performance issues raised about Jeske and possible disciplinary measures.

“Our entire community is hurting as we’re trying to define the difference and have these discussions,” said Commissioner Michael Connelly. “There’s some question of trust within the city, at the civic center, and as the community, and we need to get to a point where we’re not drawing sides, that’s what’s best for the citizen.”

Commissioners Connelly and Cleary will join with Gordy Smith, a retired CPA from the state attorney’s office to investigate Jeske’s actions, but Commissioner Cleary requested that the commission meet in order to resolve current issues.

One of these is requiring the use of DocuSign, an electronic signature service, for all future contracts at the event center.

“It’s something that’s already set up so it creates an easy checks and balances,” said Commissioner Anne Cleary. “Having them come up here to this building with DocuSign, they get looked at by admin, as a way to just create that system, and it’s a system that’s already in place because other departments are using it, so it shouldn’t really slow things down too much.”

Commissioners will begin their investigation shortly and will present their findings at a City Commission meeting in January.