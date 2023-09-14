BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A commissioner weighs in on the equine and ag event center that’s being discussed in Burleigh County commission meetings.

Burleigh County Commissioner Wayne Munson says the situation is unique because the proposed location for the event center is on land that the county already owns.

Munson says there has been some opposition to the proposal from other commissioners, who want to make sure it would not be a tax burden for the community.

He says he agrees, and he did the homework to make sure it won’t be.

“We wanted to make sure that that wouldn’t be a tax burden on the residents moving forward, so we wanted to make sure that we would prove the financial side first before we started designing a building,” said Munson. “A lot of other people do the design of the building and then they figure out how to pay for it, I wanted to make sure we knew how we could pay for it before we actually designed anything.”

Munson says if the building functions as it says it would, then the center will break even after two years. This is something he says the agricultural community, and all of Bismarck, would benefit from.

“That economic impact of having a facility like that that is run for 100, 200, or 300 days here, is a boom for all businesses in Bismarck,” said Munson “For those businesses, it rewards their employees, that money turns so many times in a community when you have an economic impact for a project like this.”

Munson says the event center will be discussed at the Burleigh County Commission meeting again next Wednesday, September 20.