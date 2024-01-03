BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — KX News has been following the situation regarding Charlie Jeske: the director of the Bismarck Event Center who’s been the center of recent allegations.

In late 2023, the mayor of Bismarck appointed a committee to investigate the situation and now, we are hearing more about their findings.

In a meeting on January 3, the committee explained that one of their central concerns is the fact that alcohol sales at the center are cash only, and have no sales record. This is one of many protocols that members say may need to change.

“I think we’re going to be able to make some recommendations on improving the controls,” stated Committee Member Gordy Smith, “so that they can better process what’s going on, and make things better for both the employees and the public. That’s going to be better for the citizens, and ensures that they get the best bang for their buck that they pay in taxes — this is all public money, and they deserve to have the best-run Civic Center that they can get. I think right now, that isn’t necessarily the case.”

Committee members will meet on January 9 to present their findings at the City Commission meeting but also state that the issues surrounding the center are far from resolved.