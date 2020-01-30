Committee Looking at Options to Tax Electronic Smoking Products

The state’s taxation committee was presented with a study on electronic smoking.

“Their Juul was hiding in their sleeves. They take a hit off of their Juul and blow it into my face. The teacher was in the room, but she just had her back against them,” shared Jamestown High School student Madison Reed.

Wednesday, lawmakers were presented with data about e-cigarettes and the outcomes of using the product.

A representative from the state’s department of health told officials that there isn’t one specific device that’s responsible for the illnesses.

One common thought among the committee was that it’s the variety of e-cigarette and vaping flavors that are drawing people in.

The taxation committee said they hope that future taxes will help to decrease smoking rates overall.

“The reason we’re talking about tobacco taxes or e-cigarette taxes is to get people to quit doing it. I think we all agree that it’s not healthy. We certainly don’t want our kids to start using e-cigarettes when they’re in junior high or high school. We don’t want that to happen,” explained Senator Dwight Cook of District 34.

Senator Cook also spoke with the Department of Health to clarify the difference between e-cigarettes and vaping.