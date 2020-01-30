Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Committee Looking at Options to Tax Electronic Smoking Products

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The state’s taxation committee was presented with a study on electronic smoking.

“Their Juul was hiding in their sleeves. They take a hit off of their Juul and blow it into my face. The teacher was in the room, but she just had her back against them,” shared Jamestown High School student Madison Reed.

Wednesday, lawmakers were presented with data about e-cigarettes and the outcomes of using the product.

A representative from the state’s department of health told officials that there isn’t one specific device that’s responsible for the illnesses.

One common thought among the committee was that it’s the variety of e-cigarette and vaping flavors that are drawing people in.

The taxation committee said they hope that future taxes will help to decrease smoking rates overall.

“The reason we’re talking about tobacco taxes or e-cigarette taxes is to get people to quit doing it. I think we all agree that it’s not healthy. We certainly don’t want our kids to start using e-cigarettes when they’re in junior high or high school. We don’t want that to happen,” explained Senator Dwight Cook of District 34.

Senator Cook also spoke with the Department of Health to clarify the difference between e-cigarettes and vaping.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Court Doc

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court Doc"

Minot Murder Case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Murder Case"

Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29"

Ag Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ag Show"

Park Board Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Park Board Survey"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-29"

Thomas Beadle announces his candidacy for state treasurer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Beadle announces his candidacy for state treasurer"

Libraries Outpace Movie Theaters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Libraries Outpace Movie Theaters"

High School Hockey 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 1.28.20"

High School Basketball 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 1.28.20"

Washburn Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Bball"

Century Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Bball"

Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Kara Bond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kara Bond"

Police Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Academy"

Backpacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backpacks"

Jim Hill Band

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jim Hill Band"

New Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Security"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge