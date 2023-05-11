BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Communication professionals gathered at the North Dakota Heritage Center on Thursday for the annual Communicate Stronger Conference.

The conference allows those in the communication and marketing industry to network with others across the Great Plains.

Officials say networking and learning from others in your field doesn’t just benefit you, but also helps you as a professional throughout the years.

The convention touched on a range of different topics like the advancements AI has had through the years.

“Building your network and community is really important for developing skills outside of your day-to-day job. And maybe also going outside your comfort zone as we have been focusing on in some of our discussions today. It helps you bring in different perspectives to your job and the day-to-day tasks you might be doing,” said Mariah Anhalt, an event chair.

The conference also spoke about different strategies for recruiting and inspiring the younger generation to enter the communication field.