Community Argues with U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Northern towns are standing up against the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“We have proposed hours of reduction at the Antler Port of Entry going from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. to the proposal of 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. and today we wanted to hear the communities input and how that would impact them,” said Jason Schmelz, Area Port Director for Customs and Border Protection.

Since 2014, there has been a 20% decrease in travel — entering the Ports of Antler, Carbury and Maida between the Canadian and U.S. border — raising concerns for “smarter” decisions.

“We are looking at utilizing our resources at our busiest locations. At the locations that we are proposing adjustments there are minimal traffic numbers coming through during those hours so we proposed reduction.” Schmelz said.



If plans go through and the proposed times stand, both countries would have to go on detoured routes — making finding a port that is open later a little tough by adding on an extra 30 minutes to the drive.

“Coming down through Antler has always been the most convenient and having to make that detour will make a difference in terms of not only traffic for me and my family, but also for traffic for Canadians and nearby towns Pearson, Gainesboro as well too. It will have an enhanced impact,” said Lisa Erixon, Canadian Resident.

But with a new traffic pattern, passing smaller towns like Antler could hit them financially.

“You know Antler is a very small town and there are very few small businesses left in a lot of these small rural areas and the Bar and Antler has been a great supporter and appreciator of Canadian attendees and having lack of Canadian attendance down here will definitely impact their bottom line,” Erixon said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection also plan to meet with the towns of Carbury and Maida and after 10 days, a final decision will be made.

Town members and small business owners in those areas said they will continue to fight to put this to an end.