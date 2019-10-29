Community Athlete of the Season nominations are in

MINOT — Not every star athlete is the one scoring touchdowns, hitting the game-winning basket or being the first to cross the finish line, but sometimes the one who is doing positive things in the community isn’t always the one hitting the buzzer-beater.

And with a couple of local partnerships, these athletic community stars are now being recognized for their contributions off the field and will be highlighted in an amazing way.

United Community Bank along with Scheels has teamed up to create the Community Athlete Program. Giving athletes, within a 60-mile radius of Minot, recognition for sportsmanship rather than just athletic ability.

“It’s really important I think that people are just doing good things for each other all the time and we have students and athletes out there that are going above and beyond to help each other out and we don’t always hear those stories, so it’s exciting both for Scheels and United Community Bank to be able to bring those stories to the surface and allow those students to be recognized,” said Jennifer Hubrig, Vice President in Marketing Human Resources of United Community Bank.

“When Jen and I met we talked about how there’s athletes that go out of their way to put on a fundraiser and they’ll donate the proceeds from the fundraiser to someone who may be undergoing cancer treatments and they’ll just have these really thoughtful, selfless ideas, that we couldn’t even think of, but they thought of it,” said Cole Krueger, Marketing Director at Scheels.

With their thoughtful, selfless ideas, Scheels and United Community Bank will reward them.

“With this program, we are offering, from the bank, for the team of that athlete. They will receive $1,000 for that team to use however necessary and then Scheels is providing $500 in gift cards for the team and the athlete,” Hubrig said.

Along with a monetary reward, the athlete will have his or her picture taken and hung in both United Community Bank and Scheels stores in Minot.

And Krueger said he hopes this brings light to some things we may not know about.

“My hope is.. I can’t give you the example of whatever we’re about to bring you for a story. I hope that every time we’re just like, ‘That happened? how do not more people know about that?’ And you know, that’s the goal with this. How can we continue to bring more of these amazing stories because they’re happening in our community,” Krueger said.

Although nominations for this season’s candidates are in, a coach or an employee of an athletic program may nominate who they choose for the upcoming seasons ahead.