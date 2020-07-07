Community Athlete program is accepting applications for athletes making a difference in the community

Sports highlights are usually chock-full of star athletes on the field– but what about the ones who are making a difference off the playing field?

Scheels and United Community Bank have partnered to recognize them.

The first winner, Senior Bridger Pulver at Stanley high school was recognized in the spring.

He received a gift card to Scheels and the school’s athletic teams received $1,000 from the bank.

His picture will also be hung outside of Scheels to spread the word even more.

“The program is not based off of athletic-ability. Instead, it’s based off of sportsmanship. So, oftentimes, you don’t hear the stories about that student that goes the extra mile, and we really wanted to bring those stories to life and let the community see who those kids are,” said Jennifer Hubrig, marketing, United Community Bank.

The two organizations want you to know that you don’t have to be in school to be nominated.

They’re asking that coaches and executive directors of athletic programs submit the nominations, click here.