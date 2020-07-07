Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Community Athlete program is accepting applications for athletes making a difference in the community

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sports highlights are usually chock-full of star athletes on the field– but what about the ones who are making a difference off the playing field?

Scheels and United Community Bank have partnered to recognize them.

The first winner, Senior Bridger Pulver at Stanley high school was recognized in the spring.

He received a gift card to Scheels and the school’s athletic teams received $1,000 from the bank.

His picture will also be hung outside of Scheels to spread the word even more.

“The program is not based off of athletic-ability. Instead, it’s based off of sportsmanship. So, oftentimes, you don’t hear the stories about that student that goes the extra mile, and we really wanted to bring those stories to life and let the community see who those kids are,” said Jennifer Hubrig, marketing, United Community Bank.

The two organizations want you to know that you don’t have to be in school to be nominated.

They’re asking that coaches and executive directors of athletic programs submit the nominations, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Grain Cleaning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grain Cleaning"

Burn Ban

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burn Ban"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/7"

Kids & COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids & COVID-19"

Tom's Tuesday #OneMinuteForecast 7/7 (SUPERSIZED)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Tuesday #OneMinuteForecast 7/7 (SUPERSIZED)"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/7"

Tuesday's Forecast: Prepare for overnight storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's Forecast: Prepare for overnight storms"

NDC JULY 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 7"

Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Larks"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Mandan Chiefs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Chiefs"

DAPL shutdown means a win for Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Thumbnail for the video titled "DAPL shutdown means a win for Standing Rock Sioux Tribe"

Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metros Baseball"

DJGA Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "DJGA Golf"

Monday, July 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, July 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire"

Why Do You Wear a Mask?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Do You Wear a Mask?"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/6"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Uffda Booth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uffda Booth"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss