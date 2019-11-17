Community Backs Minot Man after Heart Transplant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Members in the community are pitching in to help Minot Man recover from a heart transplant.

Starting in 2015, Jerry Sorenson began having heart issues.. forcing him to live with an internal defibrillator and pace maker.
Within the last year, the defibrillator began malfunctioning, and after other failed medical options he was left with no choice but to have a transplant.

Typically a procedure of this nature cost millions of dollars, and although he was able to pay majority of his debt off from the likes of Mayo Clinic and medical insurance.

He and his family still face other expenses that are difficult to pay without being able to work. So community members have pitched in with a pancake day and silent auction to raise funds..

“Basically it’s a free will offering for pancakes and sausage. Man we have gifts from all over town and we have a lot of great people that stepped up and provided stuff and yeah it’s pretty good stuff.” says Jason Sorenson, Brother of Jerry.

The event will be held tomorrow from 9-30 to 11-30 AM at Burlington Elementary.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-16-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-16-19"

Lexi Duchsherer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lexi Duchsherer"

New Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Home"

Native American Heritage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Native American Heritage"

Class AAA with reaction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA with reaction"

Class AA with reaction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AA with reaction"

Friday, November 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, November 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

United Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way"

61 Years

Thumbnail for the video titled "61 Years"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

New York To Go

Thumbnail for the video titled "New York To Go"

Zorrels Expands

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zorrels Expands"

Veterans Voices: Lyle Lunde

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Lyle Lunde"

Harvey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey"

Williston Overcrowding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Overcrowding"

Class A with reaction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A with reaction"

New Parking Ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Parking Ordinance"

Coats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coats"

No Shave Nov

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Shave Nov"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge