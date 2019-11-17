Community Backs Minot Man after Heart Transplant

Members in the community are pitching in to help Minot Man recover from a heart transplant.

Starting in 2015, Jerry Sorenson began having heart issues.. forcing him to live with an internal defibrillator and pace maker.

Within the last year, the defibrillator began malfunctioning, and after other failed medical options he was left with no choice but to have a transplant.

Typically a procedure of this nature cost millions of dollars, and although he was able to pay majority of his debt off from the likes of Mayo Clinic and medical insurance.



He and his family still face other expenses that are difficult to pay without being able to work. So community members have pitched in with a pancake day and silent auction to raise funds..

“Basically it’s a free will offering for pancakes and sausage. Man we have gifts from all over town and we have a lot of great people that stepped up and provided stuff and yeah it’s pretty good stuff.” says Jason Sorenson, Brother of Jerry.

The event will be held tomorrow from 9-30 to 11-30 AM at Burlington Elementary.