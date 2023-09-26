MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, childcare remains in high demand around Minot, the need is so great that the city formed a new Committee on Childcare this year.

So far, committee members say they’ve been gathering information about how they can try to make life easier for moms and dads.

They’ve talked with parents, business owners, and providers trying to find out what’s currently available.

Members also say they were able to find what they think is the root cause of the issue, which is finding more childcare workers, and making sure childcare centers can hang onto good workers.

“So that is a big discussion. What is the role of the City of Minot in addressing the problems we know exist in childcare? I think that conversation is really where we are at right now. There is no interest right now in the City of Minot running childcare or anything like that but what we can do to incentivize entrepreneurship in order to solve the problems that exist in childcare in Minot,” said Scott Burlingame, a Minot City Council Member.

Burlingame says now that they know what the problem is the committee will now work on how to solve it.