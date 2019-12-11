Community Christmas cheer, meals and gifts

Christmas is a time of giving, wonder, and awe. However, not everyone is able to afford dinners and gifts.

We are putting North Dakota first by compiling a list of places in our region that provide Christmas meals, gifts and toys to those in need.

North Dakota Food Banks and Pantries

They may have canned goods, perishable items, government commodities, food, and more in your time of need. The centers may be able to provide qualified low income and struggling families and individuals with free meals, food, and other support.

Each location will have its own rules and conditions in place so make sure to call ahead to see what they offer.

Here is a list of some places to check.

To find the address of additional food pantries in your town, city, or county, dial 701-232-6219 to reach the North Dakota Great Plains Food Bank.

Sparling Construction is having a Christmas meal giveaway.

They are giving away up to 5 Christmas Meals to people and/or families in the BisMan community, and if you would like to nominate someone, send a story about why you nominated them.

To nominate someone, send us an e-mail at info@sparlingconstruction.com

Submissions are due December 17th at 5 PM. Meals will be delivered on December 20th.

Angel Tree at Good Shephard Lutheran Church

106 Osage Ave. Bismarck

An Angel Tree is set up in the Narthex each year at Christmas. It is decorated with angels that suggest a gift for an unnamed recipient from various community organizations. GSLC members buy and wrap the gifts. Each year, there are approximately 350 Angel Gifts.

For more info go here.

Salvation Army

While the Salvation Army is best known for its bell ringing, it’s also known for supporting low-income families. They do toy drives and help with bills.

For more information go here.

Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots is an organization coordinated by the Marine Corps, with individual locations throughout the nation. The organization secures and sorts toys donated by members of the community. After filling out the application, a coordinator will contact the applicant. Toys for Tots aims to provide each child, ages newborn to 14, with one new large toy and one new small toy for Christmas. Items provided are limited to toys available at the time of the request.

For more information go here.

We will be adding more to this list as we hear of other organizations offering meals and gifts.

If you know of any places, email us at ndfirst@kxnet.com.