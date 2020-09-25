Community cleanup event happening this weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

When it comes to keeping a community clean, it’s up to everyone.

That’s why the Environmentally Minded People of Minot, a Facebook group of people who share similar goals to be environmentally friendly, has organized a community-wide cleanup.

They can’t do it alone, though. That’s why they’re looking for volunteers to sign up or just show up for two hours this Saturday.

The short-term goal is, of course, to pick up litter. But the group has a long-term goal, too.

“As we’re cleaning up the streets, we’re also taking note of certain types of trash, waste, and litter than were finding,” said Tim Baumann, a group organizer. “If it’s coming from a certain restaurant or certain grocery store or a certain retail outlet, then we know that that store has a problem managing their trash and we need to help guide them in the right direction so we can have a clean and positive looking community.”

Environmentally Minded People of Minot partnered with the Minot State University sustainability and biology clubs to coordinate pick up locations, as well.

It’s happening Saturday, September 26 from 10 am to 12 pm. Click here to view the locations or signup.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

WDA Volleyball

WDA Boy's Soccer

Minot Boy's Tennis

Community Clean up

Handbags for Ethiopia

Hidden in the Dakotas: a KX News Town Hall

Beulah Volleyball

Thursday, September 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Oktoberfest Mandan

Amber's Thursday's Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/24

Thursday's Forecast: warm & breezy

Yoga Therapy

NDC SEPT 24

TGU Football

Dickinson Football

Hidden History: a lesser-known political party once had a foothold in North Dakota

COVID-19 and Socializing

Williston Family Speaks Out

Election Dates

Switching to In Person

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss