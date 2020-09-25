Community cleanup event happening this weekend

When it comes to keeping a community clean, it’s up to everyone.

That’s why the Environmentally Minded People of Minot, a Facebook group of people who share similar goals to be environmentally friendly, has organized a community-wide cleanup.



They can’t do it alone, though. That’s why they’re looking for volunteers to sign up or just show up for two hours this Saturday.



The short-term goal is, of course, to pick up litter. But the group has a long-term goal, too.

“As we’re cleaning up the streets, we’re also taking note of certain types of trash, waste, and litter than were finding,” said Tim Baumann, a group organizer. “If it’s coming from a certain restaurant or certain grocery store or a certain retail outlet, then we know that that store has a problem managing their trash and we need to help guide them in the right direction so we can have a clean and positive looking community.”

Environmentally Minded People of Minot partnered with the Minot State University sustainability and biology clubs to coordinate pick up locations, as well.



It’s happening Saturday, September 26 from 10 am to 12 pm. Click here to view the locations or signup.