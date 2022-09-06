BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Miranda Hertz is a normal mom trying to raise three boys. But she and her husband are now having to deal with something no parent should have to navigate: helping their youngest son battle cancer.

The family had just gotten back from a trip when Miranda noticed something wasn’t quite right with their youngest son, Conner. His eyelid had a yellow tint.

“I didn’t think too much of it and then it just kind of progressed over a course of a month. It started turning bluish purple in spots and it got puffy,” said Hertz.

In her heart, Miranda says she knew something was wrong but didn’t want to believe it.

“It wasn’t until he started falling over and stuff at daycare that I decided to go and do a CT scan,” said Hertz.

Connor had already had blood work done but the tests came back inconclusive. But once doctors performed a CT scan they saw something unusual.

“That’s when they were like, yep, he has a mass,” said Hertz.

According to doctors, Connor has stage four neuroblastoma. Miranda says the diagnosis was a complete shock and they’ve all had to adjust to the harsh reality that Connor’s condition is serious.

“It’s hard. I don’t want to say I got used to it because I haven’t got used to it,” said Hertz. “It’s one of those things you get into something new. I feel like I’m adjusting to it.”

To help the Hertz family, Touchmark, a retirement community, is partnering with the Bismarck Fire and Police department to help raise money for Connor’s medical expenses.

Miranda says those who want to show support should donate to local organizations that help families who are going through the same thing they are.

“Like Brave the Shave, Henrik’s Heroes. Those are just a couple that we’ve already been impacted by on this journey,” said Hertz.

Miranda says what makes Connor special is not only his resilience but his love for the American Flag.

“His signature thing is his love for the American Flag. Kind of unique. My other kids are into dump trucks or airplanes. But everywhere we go he’s pointing out every American Flag,” said Hertz.

The whole family including Connor will be at tomorrow’s event.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Touchmark. The event costs $10.