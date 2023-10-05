MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Loved ones of State Senator Doug Larsen and his family held a vigil to honor them in Mandan.

The family passed away over the weekend from a plane crash in Utah, and Thursday night, friends and family reminisced the family’s inspiration on all of them.

Loved ones also shared fun stories from their lives together.

In addition to this vigil, the community was asked to bring footballs with a message to Everett Larsen, one of Larsen’s children.

The footballs will be used at Fort Lincoln School for all his friends to play with on the playground.

State Senator Larsen’s funeral is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bismarck.